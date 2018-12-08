Hurry and give a toy!

There are just a few days left to buy a toy or toys for the local youth during the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Toy Drive.

The goal is the same every year for this annual toy drive: Trying to collect as many toys as possible for other non-profit organizations who also help give back to underprivileged families.

The toy drive started Thursday, Nov. 8, and ends Wednesday, Dec. 12. Please only bring unwrapped toys for boys and girls from any age group up to 18 years at this time to the Chamber of Commerce, located at 215 W. Third St.

“We stopped taking monetary donations Friday, Nov. 30. That way it gave us plenty of time to buy toys, and then other organizations will have time to distribute them,” said Debbye Valverde, the Executive Director of the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.

