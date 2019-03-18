Interstate 27 resolution on Howard County agenda

Howard County Commissioners will discuss a variety of issues at their regular meeting Wednesday, including the possibility of a resolution supporting an extension of Interstate 27 through Big Spring.

Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.

Currently, Interstate 27, one of three Interstate Highways entirely within the state of Texas, runs from Lubbock to Amarillo. Its inclusion in the Ports To Plains Priority Corridor could lead to its extension to Interstate 10 and the Mexican border, and north possibly to Denver, Colorado.

At their meeting March 12, the Big Spring City Council approved a similar resolution, urging extension of 27 and Big Spring's inclusion along its route. The commissioner's agenda item reads, "Discussion/Possible Action: Resolution supporting the Designation of an Extension of Interstate 27 as a Future Interstate in Texas."

In other business, the commissioners will once again consider guidelines and criteria for tax abatement incentives within the county. The item has been on the agendas of the commissioners' past several meetings, but has been tabled while the commissioners seek more information on the topic. An initiative is underway to standardize tax incentives among the local taxing entities such as the county, the city, the Big Spring Independent School District, and Howard College. ...

