Introducing BSHS’s 2017 Homecoming Court

Are you ready for the battle of the cattle? Homecoming Day is upon the Big Spring Steers as the BSHS varsity football team prepares to face the Graham Steers in the game that brings together current students and alumni to celebrate all things gold and black tonight. At halftime, the 2017 Homecoming Court will be presented and one boy and one girl will be crowned as the Homecoming King and Queen. Those ten include: Damien Cisneros, Kloee Gang, Nolan Dominguez, Ashley Gonzalez, Adam Gonzales, Jori Hanlan, John Ibanez, Courtney Myers, Aaron Martinez, and Carlie Roberts.

For full bios on the BSHS 2017 Homecoming Court, see Friday's edition of the Herald.