'The Iron Orchard' to premiere in February

This February, Big Spring comes to the Silver Screen...again...as a primary setting in the award-winning movie, "The Iron Orchard."

Although the film has been in circulation through much of 2018 at film festivals – winning the Audience Award at the Austin Film Festival, the Best of Fest at the Lone Star Film Festival, the Special Jury Award at the Dallas International Film Festival, Best Narrative Feature at the Mystic Film Festival, and Best Feature Film at the Rome Prisma International Film Awards, and nominated for several others – the movie's theatrical release will be February 22.

“In the spirit of ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Giant,’ I’m excited to bring a piece of mythic Texas to the big screen,” said filmmaker Ty Roberts. “With the support of audiences who appreciate a slice of Texas infused Americana, I hope our grassroots theatrical release will make a successful road trip across America. I’m proud to finally bring this beloved and vital novel about love and life in the oilfields to audiences."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.