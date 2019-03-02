Isaiah 58 bringing in outside resources to provide assistance

Feeding the body isn’t the only type of food, Isaiah 58 is providing. In addition to the food provided for local families, Isaiah 58 is bringing in resources to provide healthare options and other forms of assistance.

Isaiah 58 Food Pantry has a representative from United Health Care who offers a supplemental insurance plan for those who receive both Medicaid and Medicare. These plans offer additional services not covered by Medicaid or Medicare and are usually at no extra cost.

“These plans will cover dental work,” says Nancy Stinson, Isaiah 58 President. “They will also cover hearing aids, and not the old, big ones, but the ones you can hardly see. If you qualify for the plan, you are also eligible for assistance with medication costs.”

According to Stinson, some of the other services offered by these plans that are being offered are eye exams, credits towards eyewear, and even rides to health care visits.

“These plans are something that those needing assistance can come find out about. There are quite a few benefits associated and the representatives can help you find out if you qualify,” she said.

