Issuing the challenge

Earlier this summer, Ellen Austin and several fellow Presbyterian church members answered a request to come and read to children participating in the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club summer program.

After a few reading sessions, Austin was impressed, so she decided to ask her church board to donate funds to the program. The members agreed.

On Friday, the Rev. Craig Holstedt, pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Big Spring, and Austin presented a $5,000 donation to the Salvation Army officials.

“We challenge other churches to do this,” Austin said. “This is a very important mission they are doing for the kids; and, for some of the kids, this is the only time they may have Christian learning.”

The Boys and Girls Club provides after-school care for children until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday year round. Staff provides assistance with homework, arts and crafts, fitness skills, and prayer and devotions. The program is aimed at fostering positive self-esteem, character, and leadership.

For more more information about the program, call 432-267-8293. The Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Club is located at 811 W. Fifth St.