It’s ArtoberFest time!

The Desert Flower Art Bar will be hosting their third annual ArtoberFest, and with stellar turnouts the past two previous years, they continue to brainstorm and find ways to improve the event.

This year, be sure to check out the live music, food, refreshments, street performers and a large variety of activities for the children and parents to take part in. ArtoberFest kicks off tomorrow, October 6th at 3 p.m., and event organizers are still looking for volunteers to help set up and maintain a variety of booths and games.

For the full story and additional information, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.