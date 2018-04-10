It’s E-waste time!

Electronic waste or e-waste is one of the rapidly growing problems of the world. E-waste comprises of a multitude of components, some containing toxic substances that can have a negative impact on human health and the environment if not handled properly. Thats why Keep Big Spring Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful is hosting the Great American Clean Up Electronic Recycling, or e-waste, on Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in hopes of making Big Spring and the environment a much cleaner and safer place.

E-waste could be an environmental problem, from toxic chemicals and heavy metals leaking into soils in landfills. Often, these hazards arise due to the improper recycling and disposal processes used. It can have serious repercussions for those in proximity to places where e-waste is recycled or burnt.

“Electronic waste is extremely hazardous, not only to the community, but for the public as well,” said Eric Escamilla, President of Keep Big Spring Beautiful. “That's why it's important to properly dispose of your electronics, and this is one way to help accomplish that.”

