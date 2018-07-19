It's official

Howard College Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr. John Freeman, welcomes Scenic Mountain Medical Center CEO Emma Krabill to the board Wednesday at a specially called meeting.

Although the board selected Krabill for the position at a meeting Tuesday, she was officially sworn in and took her seat on the board at yesterday's meeting.

"I'm extremely excited to have the opportunity to serve our county, but also our community," Krabill said after the meeting.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.