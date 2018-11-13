It's time for Empty Bowls

Empty Bowls is this month, an annual fundraiser put on by The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, the non-profit organization that helps other local non-profit organizations do their work.

Scheduled for Nov. 15, the program raises money by selling tickets to the frontrunner for the "Tastiest Fundraiser of the Year" title.

Local restaurants and organizations make and serve up batches of their best soup to ticket holders, who crowd Howard College's Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, to partake in the hearty treats. Those in attendance also get to pick out a porcelain bowl to take home, hand-crafted by volunteers over the previous weeks.

Twenty-nine chefs, countless volunteers, and hundreds of hungry mouths each year is what makes Empty Bowls a success. The program is one of the most popular fundraisers that the local United Way puts on to help benefit the 15 local partnering agencies that they help support.

“Buy a ticket and come join us, and enjoy a simple meal prepared by local chefs and community members, plus more,” said Christian Fair, Executive Director of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County. “Also when you purchase a ticket, it includes with it a hand-crafted bowl made by local art students and community volunteers while supplies last, so be sure to get here early.”

See Tuesday's Herald for the rest of the story.