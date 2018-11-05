It's time to light up the Museum

Calling all Christmas lovers and non-Grinches! The Christmas Tree Forest, the Hertiage Museum's annual holiday exhibit with dozens upon dozens of locally, custom-decorated Christmas trees will open Saturday, Nov.10 and run through Saturday, Dec. 22. Those who signed up for a spot have until Nov. 10 to come in to decorate your tree and shine a little pride for the their organization they represent, and the community. Around 40 businesses, organizations, school groups and individuals are expected to decorate trees for this year's annual event at the museum.

For the full story and additional details regarding the Heritage Museum's Christmas Tree Forest, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.