JB Graphics to host Alive After 5

Networking, building partnerships and connecting with local businesses is the focus of the upcoming Alive After 5, hosted by JB Graphics, on April 25 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for the community to come out and find out about JB Graphics, but also for business professionals to make connections,” Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbye ValVerde, said.

In addition to the main host, co-hosts for the event will be Train Car and BAD Events, providing refreshments.

“Our Alive After 5 events are a great opportunity for businesses to work together and build partnerships, but it’s also a way for the community to get engaged with Chamber members and find out about chamber events,” ValVerde said.

According to ValVerde, the main focus of the Chamber of Commerce is to support growth in the community through the support of local businesses and industry.

