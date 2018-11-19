Jennings named 2018 State National Bank Employee of the Year

Courtesy photo The photo above shows (from left to right) Richard Steel, President and CEO of State National Bank; Debbie Jennings, Administrative Assistant and 2018 Employee of the Year; and Jim Purcell, Chairman of the Board.
Monday, November 19, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Toward the end of the State National Bank’s holiday party, Big Spring resident Debbie Jennings was named the bank’s employee of the year. In making the announcement, bank President and CEO, Richard Steel mentioned the things Debbie has done to deserve the honor. 
“She’s a team player,” he said.  “She stepped up and filled in for an employee who was out and had to take on additional duties.  She did an amazing job.”
 
