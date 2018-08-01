Jerry Foresyth Golf Scramble to raise money for college scholarships

This Saturday, Aug. 4, the Big Spring Country Club will host the Jerry Foresyth Golf Scramble to raise money for student scholarships for those looking to attend Texas A&M University.

“This year, we have helped 12 students get into Texas A&M, and we are always looking forward to helping more,” said Jan Foresyth, Scholarship Chairman and long time Country Club member.

Grab your clubs, a few friends and head down to the course for a fun twist on golf all for a good cause. “Sponsors will be set up on each hole, and we appreciate their donations and support of this event,” Foresyth said. “There are about 40 sponsors, and it truly is an outstanding turnout.”

