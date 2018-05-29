Joslin to be new CISD Athletic Director

The CISD board of trustees approved the hire of Chris Joslin as the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach today.

For the past two years, Joslin has been the offensive assistant football coach for the Rockdale High School Tigers. Last year, the Tigers went 13-3 for the season and clinched the 3A Division I state championship against the Brock Eagles at AT&T Stadium. In 2016, Rockdale advanced to regionals with an 11-2 record.

“We really loved our time here in West Texas,” Joslin said following his hire this morning. “When the position came open, it was really one of the only ones we looked at. We are really happy where we were at, but we love West Texas and jumped at the chance to come back here.”

