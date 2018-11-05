Joyful Season kicks off holiday shopping

The Joyful Season Shopping Expo was a huge success this year as local businesses, boutiques, along with very talented artists and crafters, set up their booths that looped all the way around the entire Dorothy Garrett Coliseum to show off all of their unique items that were up for grabs. The photo above shows attendees scoping out items at Lula Blue Boutique's booth. There were also tasty food, drink and treat vendors set up right outside of the main doors incase guests shopped up an appetite. If you missed this Joyful Season Shopping Expo, don't you worry. A lot of these same booths will be set up with fresh items on Saturday, November 17 at the Cowboys and Heels Fall Trade Show, which will also take place at the Coliseum.

