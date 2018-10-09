Jump with Jill coming to two Big Spring elementary schools

Local schools, Moss Elementary and Marcy Elementary, will be getting a visit by the Jump with Jill Crew on Monday, October 15.

In support of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller's Farm Fresh Fridays initiative, nutrition-themed program "Jump with Jill" is heading to 16 schools in Texas this fall, including the aforementioned BSISD schools.

The Texas Farm Fresh Jump with Jill Live Tour teaches kids the importance of healthy eating and draws attention to Texas agricultural products like fruits, vegetables and dairy that make up a healthy diet. Not only is eating healthy Texas products good for you and the youth, it is great for the overall Texas economy.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.