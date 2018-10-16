Jump With Jill rocks the halls of Marcy and Moss Elementary schools

Big Spring ISD's Moss Elementary and Marcy Elementary had a very special visit by DJ Slick Nick and Jill Jayne from the Emmy-nominated program “Jump With Jill” on Monday. The students got to enjoy a nutrition show in the form of a rock and roll concert that taught them all about healthy ways to take care of their bodies through excersise and eating and drinking less sugary foods and beverages. The photo above shows Jump With Jill putting on a show for the students of Marcy Elementary.

