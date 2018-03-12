Junior High Steers shine in TMSCA meet

On Saturday, March 3, the Big Spring Junior High TMSCA (Texas Math and Science Coaches’ Association) participants traveled to Andrews, TX. This was the last and final (qualifying) meet before state. There were multiple students that placed this past week. These students are as follows:

7th Grade Number Sense

5th Place- Kortney Moore

7th Place- Wyatt Cornish

8th Place- Morgan Griffith

9th Place- Ananya Limaye

10th Place- Emma Miracle

7th Grade Calculator

1st Place- Marco Tan

5th Place- Cheyanne Horton

9th Place- Morgan Griffith

10th Place- Ananya Limaye

7th Grade Math

1st Place- Marco Tan

2nd Place- Kortney Moore

4th Place- Zareth Castillo

6th Place- Ananya Limaye

7th Place- A'kalie Berry

9th Place (tied)- Morgan Griffith

9th Place (tied)- Emma Miracle

8th Grade Math

5th Place-Thalia Solis

7th Grade Science

1st Place- Wyatt Cornish

3rd Place- Kortney Moore

4th Place (tied)- Morgan Griffith

4th Place (tied)- Ananya Limaye

The Mathematics team also got first place! Out of the four meets, BSJH has received first place math team three times!

BSJH wants to give a shout out to their coaches and sponsors Ms. Sampay, Mrs. Kemp and Mr. Urias for their hard work and time in helping make TMSCA successful. Now, the countdown to state begins.

