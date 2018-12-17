Just For Kicks distributes shoes, hams and haircuts

The photos above show shoes on display to be donated as well as kids receiving hair trims during the 2018 Just for Kicks event. Big Spring's Family Faith Center and the Ludington Family held their annual "Just For Kicks" shoe drive for area students on Saturday. Hundreds of kids showed up to get one of the 650 pairs of shoes collected by volunteers during the weeks leading up to the event. This year, the church also offered free haircuts and distributed more than 150 hams to those in attendance.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.