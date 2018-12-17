Just For Kicks distributes shoes, hams and haircuts

HERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger Cline Rain Thursday once again slowed progress on road and bridge construction at the intersection of FM 700 and South US Highway 87 Thursday. Weather and a faulty concrete pour have delayed the project, but a TXDoT spokesperson said the project is still on track to finish up before the end of 2018.HERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger Cline
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Monday, December 17, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

The photos above show shoes on display to be donated as well as kids receiving hair trims during the 2018 Just for Kicks event. Big Spring's Family Faith Center and the Ludington Family held their annual "Just For Kicks" shoe drive for area students on Saturday. Hundreds of kids showed up to get one of the 650 pairs of shoes collected by volunteers during the weeks leading up to the event. This year, the church also offered free haircuts and distributed more than 150 hams to those in attendance.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.

Category: