JV Bulldogs plow Roscoe

Coahoma’s Steven Erivas had a stellar game Thursday racking four touchdowns to help the Coahoma Bulldogs' junior varsity team plow through Roscoe, 42-20, at Bill Easterling Memorial Stadium. During Thursday’s performance, Paixao showed he is a major asset for the team. He nailed all of his extra points easily.

Coahoma also garnered strong performances from quarterback Ky Kemper, Martin and Ruiz. All three helped lead the Bulldogs to their first victory of the season.

Coahoma, now 1-1, is scheduled to play Slaton at home on Sept. 20.

