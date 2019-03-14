K-9 Veterans Day at Lamun, Lusk, Sanchez

HERALD photo/Anna Gutierrez

From left to right are staff members Nancy Brunson, MDS Nurse, with facility dog, Major, Charlien Lynch, Administrator, with Gus, and Kim Coats, OSR representative from the Veteran Land Board, with Tex, and resident Larry Hilton, are pictured for K9 Veterans Day at Lamon-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home. K9 Veterans Day is a day that people are encouraged to bring their dogs to visit the residents. Facility dog, Major, is a daily fixture at the home. Mr. Hilton says Major runs the halls everyday and loves to take people on walks at least two or three times a day.