KBEST Freedom Runs Deep Blood Drive

KBEST Media Group, Scenic Mountain Medical Center and United Blood Services invite you to be a part of the Freedom Runs Deep Blood Drive and donate blood on Tuesday, June 19th from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The bloodmobile will in the parking lot of the hospital, located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring.

"Summer time includes more traveling, more outdoor activities and sadly, those adventures can sometimes lead to injuries," Amy Miramontes, Volunteer Coordinator, said. "Should the need arise, it's good to be proactive and make sure the blood bank is stocked. These blood drives give the community an opportunity to help out, donate, and possibly to save a life.”

