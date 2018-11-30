KBEST's Christmas Lights Contest

It's the most wonderful time of the year! In an effort to help spread a little holiday cheer throughout Big Spring, KBEST Media started a new Christmas tradition last December with the KBEST inaugural Big Spring Christmas Lights Contest, and since it was such a success they are bringing it back. With the help from so many local businesses, they are able to extend the contest to all of Howard County!

“Last year was our first year for the contest, and during the month of December, some local residents participated in the KBEST inaugural Big Spring Christmas Lights Contest. We were only able to have the contest for anyone located within one of the six Big Spring city council districts,” said Malinda Flenniken, Managing Partner of KBEST. “It was such a success last year, and the public responded back encouraging words of wanting to expand it. In effect, this year we have so many more sponsors that have wanted to help in our cause in bringing the holiday spirit to Howard County. Thanks to Big Mike’s Farm Store, our title sponsor, and our other 19 sponsors, its because of them that it is even possible to expand the KBEST Christmas Lights Contest to all of Howard County.”

