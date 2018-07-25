KBSB’s Toasty Tuesday fills truck bed full of trash

Courtesy photo

The photo above shows all of the trash that was picked up in Tuesday evening's clean up, also known as one of Keep Big Spring Beautiful's Toasty Tuesdays. Toasty Tuesday is an evening dedicated by KBSB for cleaning up around town. Yesterday for Toasty Tuesday, cleaners cleaned up behind the YMCA and near by churches and surrounded areas. Their results were a whole truck bed full of the trash. KBSB will have Toasty Tuesday every Tuesday. If you are interested in helping clean up, check out KBSB Facebook page to find out where the next clean up will be.