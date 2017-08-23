KBSB holds annual Love Our Lake event

Ahead of the Comanche Warrior Triathlon, the members of Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be doing what they do best and making sure the Comanche Trail Lake is looking its best for the athletes and park-goers. This Saturday morning, Keep Big Spring Beautiful (KBSB) is inviting the community to come out to help beautify Comanche Trail Park.

“This is our Love our Lake project and it is a state-wide campaign cleaning up waterways,” said Willia Ledford of KBSB. “So along with Keep Texas Beautiful, we promote a clean lake environment. We chose this time of the year in anticipation of the triathlon which is a few weeks away.”

The group will meet at the Dora Roberts Community Center at 9 a.m. this Saturday and begin the morning clean-up with donuts from HEB. Ledford encourages the entire community to come out and help beautify the park.