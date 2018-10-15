KBSB's Fall Sweep beautifies Big Spring

Keep Big Spring Beautiful (KBSB) members set out Saturday morning to give Big Spring a good cleaning as part of their second annual “Fall Sweep”. The photo above shows Mary Rodgers, along with all of her little helpers, who participated in this year's Fall Sweep in hopes of making a difference against those who throw their trash out the window of the car, or even just the garbage that blows out of vehicles, or from and around houses. And a difference they made. KBSB collected an astounding 46 bags of trash, weighing over 1380 pounds. Thank you KBSB!

See Monday's edition of the Herald.