KDC Associates to be recognized by City Council

Big Spring City Council members will hear public comments on three zoning-related issues at Tuesday evening's council meeting; but first, they'll recognize Historic Spring renovation designers Kelly Cook and Jonathan Pruessner of KDC Associates for receiving the Merit Award of Professional Achievement from the American Society of Landscape Architects.

The first item of business on the agenda for the meeting, scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St., is the recognition of Cook and Pruessner, who did the architectural design for the $2 million overhaul of Big Spring's historic namesake, the "big spring" in Comanche Trail Park, and the accompanying plaza with stage, stone seating, and stone and metal monoliths with historic information about the spring and the settlement of Big Spring.

