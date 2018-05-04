Kentwood ECC celebrates Cinco De Mayo

Photographed above is Mrs. Dee with her Pre-K bilingual class at their Cinco de Mayo show they put on for the other children in pre-k at Kentwood Early Childhood Center. The kids, dressed in their authentic Mexican ensemble, from left to right are Caleb, Melanie, Miguel, Alexia, Brandon, Paris and Iker. In the bottom photo, the class puts their hips out in their Spanish version of the “Hokey Pokey” during their Cinco de Mayo show.

See Friday's edition of the Herald.