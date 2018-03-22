KFC shooting suspects caught in C-City

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

Suspects in Friday night's shooting at KFC in Big Spring, Rafael Hernandez and Angel Villa, were arrested Tuesday in Colorado City.

According to a press release issued by the Big Spring Police Department, "On the 20th of March, 2018, at approximately 3 p.m., the Big Spring Police Department received an anonymous tip of the whereabouts of Rafael Hernandez and Angel Villa in Colorado City Texas. The Big Spring Police Department notified the Colorado City Police Department of the suspected whereabouts and asked for their assistance."

According to the release, Colorado City Police and Texas Department of Public Safety officers responded to the location, and found Hernandez and Villa, along with the tan SUV reportedly used during the shooting.

"A short vehicle pursuit initiated as a result, and then Rafael Hernandez and Angel Villa fled on foot," said the release. "A perimeter was established and with the help of the Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado City Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Canine Unit, Department of Public Safety Troopers, Aviation, and Texas Rangers Division, at approximately 6 p.m., both Hernandez and Villa were apprehended and taken into custody in the area of 10th and Cherry."

