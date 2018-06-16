KFC shooting suspects indicted

Three individuals each charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the March 16 shooting at Big Spring's KFC restaurant were indicted by the 118th District Court grand jury Thursday.

Rafael Jesus Hernandez, 20; Angel Junior Villa, 20; and Marqavion Don'Shay Williams, 17; were each true billed on two counts of the crime, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

All three defendants are currently jailed in the Howard County Detention Center.

Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Phillips presented the cases to the grand jury.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.