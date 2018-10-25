Kicks for Cash, a Howard County tradition

If you often find yourself underneath the Friday night lights every week, you might have heard the phrase Kicks for Cash announced over the speaker a time or two. In case you aren't familiar with it, Kicks for Cash is an event sponsored by Sonic that takes place at half-time in both Coahoma’s and Big Spring’s Football home games. This tradition has been going on for numerous years, and shows no sign of slowing down as it is a fun and interactive, even rewarding portion of our school's athletic events.

for the full story on Kicks for Cash, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.