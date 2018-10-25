Kicks for Cash, a Howard County tradition

Courtesy photo/Deena Richardson Fourth grade teacher at Goliad Elementary and Boy Scout volunteer, Zack Mullins, nails a 25-yard field goal in a previous Kbest Kicks for Cash.
By: 
Tyler Schellie
Staff Writer
citydesk@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, October 25, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

If you often find yourself underneath the Friday night lights every week, you might have heard the phrase Kicks for Cash announced over the speaker a time or two. In case you aren't familiar with it, Kicks for Cash is an event sponsored by Sonic that takes place at half-time in both Coahoma’s and Big Spring’s Football home games. This tradition has been going on for numerous years, and shows no sign of slowing down as it is a fun and interactive, even rewarding portion of our school's athletic events.

for the full story on Kicks for Cash, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

Category: