Kicks for Cash, a Howard County tradition
Tyler Schellie
Thursday, October 25, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
If you often find yourself underneath the Friday night lights every week, you might have heard the phrase Kicks for Cash announced over the speaker a time or two. In case you aren't familiar with it, Kicks for Cash is an event sponsored by Sonic that takes place at half-time in both Coahoma’s and Big Spring’s Football home games. This tradition has been going on for numerous years, and shows no sign of slowing down as it is a fun and interactive, even rewarding portion of our school's athletic events.
for the full story on Kicks for Cash, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.
