Kids fishing tournament winners

Ainslee Hipp stole the show as she reeled in the biggest catch of the day with a seven pound carp in Sunday’s kids fishing tournament, which was put on by the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club.Hayden McComb was catching fish left and right as he reeled in a grand total of 17 fish on the day! His big day at the lake put him at the top when it came to most fish caught in Sunday’s kids fishing tournament at Comanche Trail Lake.Zayden Laftus got off to a hot start in Sunday’s kids fishing tournament at Comanche Trail Lake as he reeled in the first fish of the day.
Special to the Herald
Monday, April 30, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

(3 courtesy photos)

