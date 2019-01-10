Kindred Coffee Hour ready to kick off 2019

In preparation for a brand new year of coffee breaks and health checks, those who host Kindred Coffee Hour would like to hear from the public regarding the topics that attendees would like to see covered this year, and also how event coordinators can build upon the program to better serve its goers. To give your suggestions and ideas, attend the first meeting of 2019 this Friday, January 11 at 9 a.m. at the Yellow Rose Cafe located inside Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC).

According to SMMC Marketing Manager, Amanda Duforat, this first meeting will not feature a guest speaker as their main prioroty is to gather ideas for the Fridays to come.

