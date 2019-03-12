Klinksiek: 'The entire situation has evaporated'

A company that submitted an erroneous bid to Howard County for roadwork has opted to honor that bid, even though it will cost them money.

Cox Paving of Blanco, Texas, has opted to honor a bid submitted to the county for inverted prime road base material and the roadwork to rehabilitate approximately eight miles of county roadway, even though the bid price of $1.90 per square yard – instead of the $2.90 per square yard the company meant to submit – will put them at a loss on the project.

"Well, the good news is, judge and commissioners, that the entire situation has evaporated," Howard County Road Administrator Brian Klinksiek said

