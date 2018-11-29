Knights of Columbus' Christmas Bazaar

Want to get a little Christmas shopping done and have the chance to purchase some unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for family and friends? Then come try your luck this Saturday at the the Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Bazaar. The Christmas Bazaar boasts several different vendors with arts, crafts, antiques and so much more.

“You will find all sorts of unique vendors with a variety of goods,” said Victor Torres, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. “There will be a selection of Christmas decor and homemade wreaths, things for the kiddos and for the adults too.”

For the full story and additional information regarding the Christmas Bazaar, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.