Krabill appointed to HC Board

The Howard College Board of Trustees has a new member.

At their special meeting Tuesday, the College Board appointed SMMC CEO Emma Krabill to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Williams, when he resigned in June for personal reasons.

"I am honored to be able to serve in this role and be a part of the movement and impact that Howard College is making," said Krabill. "This will be a great opportunity to also build the synergy between the college and Scenic Mountain, which in turn will result in positive momentum for the community."

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.