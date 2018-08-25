Labor of Love Blood Drive

Every two seconds there is someone in need of blood. It's very hard to keep and maintain the amount needed to continue helping, but with great organizations like United Blood Services and communities like Big Spring and Howard County, you can see a truly impressive amount of donors at the several blood drive events throughout the year.

“Donating blood is one of the most amazing and incredible things that anyone can do, because your one pint of blood may save up to three lives, and I do not know of too many things you can do where you can give one of anything and get three back,” Donor recruitment representative of United Blood Services Linda Grace said.

“Big Spring is one of the most giving communities, I have seen," Grace added. "They all are really easy to work with and are so willing to donate or help in any way they can.”

