Lady Buff runs her way to state meet

Junior Forsan Lady Buff, Emily Garcia, finished 1st in the 200 M Dash. She advances to the state meet, which is scheduled for March 12th. Her 25.64 time is a new school record. Other results: Garrett Evans SR 53.70 secs. 400 M 7th Bryce Hergert (SR) 10th 300 M Hurdles 42.45 Emily Garcia 8th place Triple Jump 33' 9.75" Womens 4X400 Relay Rylee Evan's 9TH, Chasidy Grantham SR., Jaidyn Brown JR., Emily Garcia JR., alt. Kyndel Lawdermilk (9th), Taryn Spivey (9th) Ran season best time of 4:18 seconds. Placed 13th.