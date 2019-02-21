Lady Buffs break into the State's Top 10 for 2A heading into the regional tournament
Texas Girls Coaches Association Girls Basketball Poll February 20, 2019
Poll is Top 10 through playoffs, Playoff polls are updated twice a week (after each round). After the state finals, a complete listing of top 32 plus honorable mention will be published. Final poll position is based strictly on the point at which a team is eliminated. There are ties for all teams eliminated in the same round.
Class 1A
1. Nazareth
2. Ropes
3. Dodd City
4. Slidell
5. LaPoynor
6. Moulton
7. Aspermont
8. Lipan
9. Rankin
10. Veribest
Class 2A
1. Martins Mill
2. Panhandle
3. Mason
4. Timpson
5. San Saba
6. Wellington
7. Era
8. Grapeland
9. Flatonia
10. Forsan
Class 3A
1. Mt Pleasant
2. Wall
3. Woodville
4. Franklin
5. Idalou
6. Jim Ned
7. Anderson
8. Poth
9. Lago Vista
10. Brock
Class 4A
1. Canyon
2. Argyle
3. Jefferson
4. Canton
5. D-Lincoln
6. Mid-Herit
7. Ples-Grove
8. Levelland
9. Liberty Hill
10. Fairfield
Class 5A
1. Man-Timb
2. Amarillo
3. Kerrville
4. Manvel
5. Fort Bend
6. Col-Station
7. F-Lone Star
8. Red Oak
9. SA VetMem
10. Victor-West
Class 6A
1. Hendrickson
2. Con-Judson
3. Laredo U
4. SA Clark
5. Hou-West
6. Allen
7. Desoto
8. SG Prairie
9. Cyp-Creek
10. Prosper
