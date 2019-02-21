Lady Buffs break into the State's Top 10 for 2A heading into the regional tournament

Texas Girls Coaches Association Girls Basketball Poll February 20, 2019

Poll is Top 10 through playoffs, Playoff polls are updated twice a week (after each round). After the state finals, a complete listing of top 32 plus honorable mention will be published. Final poll position is based strictly on the point at which a team is eliminated. There are ties for all teams eliminated in the same round.

Class 1A

1. Nazareth

2. Ropes

3. Dodd City

4. Slidell

5. LaPoynor

6. Moulton

7. Aspermont

8. Lipan

9. Rankin

10. Veribest

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill

2. Panhandle

3. Mason

4. Timpson

5. San Saba

6. Wellington

7. Era

8. Grapeland

9. Flatonia

10. Forsan

Class 3A

1. Mt Pleasant

2. Wall

3. Woodville

4. Franklin

5. Idalou

6. Jim Ned

7. Anderson

8. Poth

9. Lago Vista

10. Brock

Class 4A

1. Canyon

2. Argyle

3. Jefferson

4. Canton

5. D-Lincoln

6. Mid-Herit

7. Ples-Grove

8. Levelland

9. Liberty Hill

10. Fairfield

Class 5A

1. Man-Timb

2. Amarillo

3. Kerrville

4. Manvel

5. Fort Bend

6. Col-Station

7. F-Lone Star

8. Red Oak

9. SA VetMem

10. Victor-West

Class 6A

1. Hendrickson

2. Con-Judson

3. Laredo U

4. SA Clark

5. Hou-West

6. Allen

7. Desoto

8. SG Prairie

9. Cyp-Creek

10. Prosper