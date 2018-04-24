Lady Buffs bully the Lady Bulldogs

Forsan defeated Tahoka 10-4 thanks to a strong start. The Lady Buffs outhit the Bulldogs 13 to 3 in the game and showed great plate discipline all game. Forsan got on the board early on a double by Hannah Williams, a stolen base by Avery Tigert, a single by Taylyn Still, a double by Kayla Morin, and an error in the second inning. Forsan looked impressive in every phase last night. With those sticks at the plate and the great leadership and play provided by Still and Pearson, the Lady Buffs look poised to make some waves in the post season. They will get their chance Thursday in Pecos when they face off against Anthony for bi-district bragging rights.

For full story, see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.