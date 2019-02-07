Lady Buffs celebrate senior night by ending regular season with a win

The Lady Buffs use their stingy defense to get yet another important district home win over Winters on Tuesday night. With the win, Forsan closed out the regular season with an impressive 23-8 overall record, and a 7-3 district record to finish second in district 7-2A. Despite shooting just 15 of 64 from the field against Winters, the Lady Buff defense rose to the occasion just like they have all season and held Winters to just 25 points in the game. Forsan's defense was so dominant they didn't give up double digit points in a quarter the entire game.

In the first quarter, the Lady Buffs defense suffocated Winters, and allowed just 6 points in the period while doubling them up with 12 points of their own.

In the second quarter, the Lady Blizzards fought back, and were able to cut into the Lady Buffs lead by holding Forsan to just 7 second period points while getting their game best of 9 points in the quarter to go into the half trailing the Lady Buffs 19-15.

Coming out of the break Forsan got right back to what they do best and shut down the Winters offense holding them to just 6 points in the third quarter. While their offense didn't ever really find their rhythm the Lady Buff defense really played well and went into the final period with a 28-21 lead.

In the final period, Forsan really put the clamps on the Lady Blizzards offense giving up just 4 points in the fourth. The Lady Buffs also came alive on offense getting their game best 13 points in the quarter to turn the once close game into a blowout with a 41-25 district win.

The Evans sisters led the Lady Buffs on offense combining for 24 point with Rylee getting 13 and Macey adding 11 of her own. Emily Garcia also added 6 points and all three played great defense throughout.

Forsan will play either Stamford of Albany Monday in Hermleigh for the Bi-district round of the playoffs. Time TBD