Lady Buffs dominate New Deal 8-1 in the Area round to take a one game lead in the three game series

SUNDOWN – The Lady Buffs played a great all-around game on Wednesday to take a 1-0 series lead over New Deal in the Area round of the playoffs. Forsan outhit the Lady Lions 6 to 4 in the game and committed just 1 error compared to the 7 errors committed by New Deal. The Lady Buffs took an early 3-1 lead then put the game away in the bottom of the fifth with a big time 5 run inning to put the game on ice.

In the first inning, New Deal took the lead right out of the gate when the Lady Lions scored on a passed ball to give them a 1-0 lead. That mistake would be the only error on the night for Forsan and that would be the lone run New Deal got across the plate as well. In the bottom of the first, trailing by 1, the Lady Buffs responded and scored a run of their own to even things up at 1-1 on a solo lead off homer by Aubrie Smith over the left field fence.

In the second inning, Forsan held the Lady Lions scoreless with a three up three down top of the inning with 2 strikeouts. Then, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning Ashtyn Pearson scored on an error to take a 2-1 lead and just two batters later Macey Evans scored on another error by the Lady Lions to increase Forsan's lead to 3-1.

