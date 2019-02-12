Lady Buffs down Stamford for Bi-district crown

HERMLEIGH – After starting out the game slow, the Lady Buffs came to life and took over the game Monday night against the Stamford Lady Bulldogs. With their defense once again leading the way, Forsan held Stamford to just 37 points in the game and just 3 points in the third quarter to get the impressive 48-37 win over the Lady Bulldogs to claim their bi-district crown.

In the first quarter, the Lady Buffs really struggled to get things going offensively. Forsan scored just 4 points in the opening quarter, but thankfully the Lady Buffs' stout defense kept them in the game and held Stamford to just 9 points. Trailing 9-4 heading into the second quarter, Forsan knew they had to play better if they wanted to get the win and they did just that.

In the second quarter, the Lady Buffs found their rhythm and their range and put up 17 big points in the quarter while once again holding the Lady Bulldogs to just 9 points in the period. With there offense clicking and their defense doing what they always do the Lady Buffs regained the lead and went into the half leading 21-18.

Coming out of the break, Forsan really put the defensive clamps on Stamford and held them to just 3 points in the third quarter. That stifling defense led to some easy transition baskets for the Lady Buffs as they scored 15 points in the quarter to take a commanding 36-21 lead heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs put up a good fight, but it was too little too late, and despite outscoring Forsan 13-12 in the quarter they just couldn't overcome the big deficit and the Lady Buffs were able to hold on for the 48-37 win to earn the bi-district crown.

Macey Evans led the way for Forsan with 22 points with Emily Garcia getting the job done down low with 14 points of her own. Rylee Evans also chipped in with 7 points and the entire Lady Buffs' team played outstanding pressure defense allowing just one double digit scoring quarter to Stamford.

Congratulations to the Lady Buffs for their impressive win. Their opponent for the next round of the playoffs is yet to be determined.