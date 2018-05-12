Lady Buffs drop first game of series with New Deal

The Lady Buffs struggled to get their offense going till the last inning against New Deal in the first game of the Regional Quarterfinals. Forsan was outhit by the Lady Lions 8 to three in the game and never led in the contest.

After opening up scoring in the third, New Deal scored three runs in the fourth inning to push the lead to four. The Lady Lions scored all three runs on a triple by T. Gonzales.

J. Valdez led the New Deal to victory in the pitcher's circle. She allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, and struck out a whopping 14 batters faced.

Taylyn Still took the loss for Forsan. She lasted six innings, allowed eight hits and six runs and struck out four.

Rylee Evans, Kayla Morin, and Still each collected one hit to lead the Lady Buffs. While New Deal racked up eight hits. A. Houston and Gonzales each collected multiple hits for New Deal.

The Lady Buffs look to turn it around today against the Lady Lions needing back-to-back victories today to stay alive in the Regional bracket.