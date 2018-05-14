Lady Buffs fall to New Deal in Regional Quarterfinal

The Lady Buffs fell behind early and never recovered in a 16-1 loss to New Deal on Saturday. New Deal took the lead early on an error by Forsan in the first inning. The Lady Lions outhit the Lady Buffs 10 to 4 in the contest and had zero errors while Forsan had four. What a great year for the Lady Buffs, their outstanding post season run brought the Bi-District and Area Championships home this year. Congratulations on a great season ladies!