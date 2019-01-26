Lady Buffs get redemption against Eldorado to go to 5-2 in district play

The Lady Buffs redeemed their loss early in the season to the Lady Eagles Friday night with a convincing 39-29 win over their district rival to go to 5-2 in district and put themselves in a tie with Eldorado for second place in the district standings. The game was a defensive battle from the tip and both teams played great team defense throughout the game forcing tough outside shots and rebounding well on the defensive side of the ball. There were not a lot of points to be had by either team, but the Lady Buffs found a way to get the ball inside and score enough to pull away from the Lady Eagles in the second half, to get the important district win.

Emily Garcia led all scorers with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field. Garcia also led all rebounders with 15, 6 of which came on the offensive glass. Garcia topped off her stellar stat line with an impressive 6 blocks and 2 steals as well. Rylee Evans had 10 points in the game to go along with her 5 steals and 4 rebounds, while big sister Macey Evans had 6 steals, 7 rebounds and 3 points in the win. Mikahaela Willard had 11 points and 5 rebounds to round out the Forsan's stat leaders, and played great defense all night.

The Lady Buffs will travel to Ozona next Tuesday to try and break the tie for second place, in the district with Eldorado, and improve their district record to 6-2.