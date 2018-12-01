Lady Buffs ground the Lady Eagles 64-30 with great guard play

M. Evans led all scorers with 18 points on 3-7 from the field and 4-11 from the three point line. She also added six steals and three offensive rebounds in the game. R. Evans played an outstanding game at the point, scoring 10 points on 4-8 from the field while collecting an impressive 6 offensive rebounds and four assists. She also contributed three steals on the defensive side of the ball. Colvin shot the ball great from deep scoring 14 points on 1-2 from the field and 4-6 from deep. Colvin also had two rebounds in the game. Emily Garcia played really well down low despite only scoring 4 points. Garcia set great screens and played great position basketball all game for the Lady Buffs on offense while collectin an impressive 5 offensive rebounds to add to her team leading 8 boards. Garcia also had three big steals in the game. Madison Smith added five points but more importantly she added four more offensive rebounds. The Lady Buffs second chance opportunities because of their hustle on the offensive boards is a testament to their effort and to their coach. If these ladies continue to rebound the ball the way they did Friday night they will have a lot of success moving forward.

