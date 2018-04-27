Lady Buffs headed back to state

Led by Jillian Jones and Razyl Yanez, the Forsan girls golf team qualified for the state tournament for the third straight year after finishing third in the Region 1-2A Tournament Thursday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

Jones, who just recently signed with Lubbock Chritstian, and Yanez fought it out in a one-hole playoff for the regional title. Jones pulled of the win in the playoff to claim the crown. Jones and Yanez both shot a 157 for the tournament and took the top two podium spots in the tournament.

For the full story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.