Lady Buffs keep on rolling with big win over Roughettes

The Lady Buffs took on the Sundown Roughettes Tuesday night at LCU's Rip Griffin Center in the Regional Quaterfinals. Forsan once again rode their dominating defense to another big time victory, holding the Roughettes to just 25 points in the game. Staggeringly, the Lady Buffs held Sundown to just 9 points in the entire second half and did just enough offensively to get the 30-25 win. With another gold ball in their trophy case, Forsan will move on to face off against the #4 Wellington Skyrockets this Friday for the Regional Semifinals.

In the first quarter, Sundown had their best quarter of the game. The Roughettes were able to get some second chance opportunities to match the quick scoring of the Lady Buffs Rylee Evans and Emily Garcia and tie the game at 5-5 with 5 minutes left in the quarter. With Sundown's Lee sisters coming on strong and getting multiple offensive rebounds early. The Roughettes took the lead 7-5, with just 1:45 left in the first. Both teams traded three pointers in the closing minute of the quarter to put the score at 10-8 at the end of one. Turnovers and allowing Sundown to be productive on the offensive glass put the Lady Buffs down early in the game. Thankfully, the great three point shooting of Rylee Evans kept Forsan right there in it.

In the second quarter, the Lady Buffs made the corrections Coach Vedder wanted and Forsan held the Roughettes to just 6 points in the period. Points were hard to come by for both teams at the beginning of the second. Finally Emily Garcia broke the stalemate with a nice shot from the paint to give the Lady Buffs a 12-10 lead. After a made free throw by Sundown, Macey Evans found Katelin Colvin for a wide open three to bring the Forsan' lead to 15-11 with 2:25 left in the half. The Roughettes made a small run at the end of the second to cut the lead back to 18-16, but Macey Evans hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Lady Buffs a 4 point cushion heading into the break leading 20-16. Emily Garcia had 9 points and 5 rebounds to lead Forsan in the first half. Rylee Evans had 6 points and 2 assists while Macey Evans had just 2 points but led the team with 4 assists and 3 steals in the half.

Coming out of the break, neither team scored for the first three minutes of play. With both defenses diggin in, points were going to come at a premium in the second half. Garcia finally scored again for Forsan to break the deadlock and to extend the Lady Buffs' lead to 22-16 with 4:50 left in the third. Lee made a free throw for the Roughettes to cut the Forsan lead to 22-17. Mikahaela Willard answered to make it a 24-17 game with 1:24 left in the period. Cortez found a way to get a bucket for Sundown in the closing seconds to once again cu the lead to 5 at 24-19 headed into the final quarter. The Lady Buffs' defense came up big in the quarter, holding Sundown to just 3 points in the period. Unfortunately, Forsan was only able to manage 4 points of their own putting them in a close battle headed into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Sundown really rebounded the ball well and did their best to get some offense going. But again, both defenses really played well and scoring the ball was not an easy task for either team. No points were scored in the fourth quarter till Garcia once again ended the drought to increase the Lady Buffs lead to 26-19 with 4:18 left in the game. The Roughettes answered with a basket of their own to cut the lead to 26-21 with 3:23 left in the game. Not to be outdone, Garcia scored back to back buckets for the Lady Buffs to push the Forsan lead up to 9 at 30-21 with 51 seconds left in the game. The Roughettes fought hard down the stretch to cut the lead back to 5, but it was too little too late as Forsan held on for a 30-25 win.

With the win the Lady Buffs earned their fourth gold ball of the season, and will move on with a chance for their fifth against the #4 Wellington Skyrockets in the Regional Semifinals. Emily Garcia was a force on both ends of the court for Forsan. Garcia finished the game with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks, just one rebound shy of a double-double. Rylee Evans finished with 6 point, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Macey Evans had 2 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals. Mikahaela Willard had 2 points, 7 rebounds and 1 steal in the game and Katelin Colvin had 3 points to fill out the Lady Buffs stat line. Congratulations to the Lady Buffs on another great win!